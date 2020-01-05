Canada January 5 2020 6:25pm 01:52 Toronto police investigate first pedestrian death of 2020 Toronto police are looking for the vehicle that struck and killed a 65-year-old man Saturday night. Brittany Rosen has the latest on Toronto’s first pedestrian death of the year. Man dead, police seeking suspects after ‘very serious’ hit-and-run in downtown Toronto <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6369610/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6369610/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?