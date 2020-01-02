Burnt Out Truck
January 2 2020 8:10pm
01:55

Vigil planned on missing Calgary man’s birthday

The family of missing Calgary man, Marshal Iwaasa, is holding a vigil on Friday for his 27th birthday, just over one month after his burnt-out truck was found near Pemberton, B.C.
Emily Olsen reports.

Responsive site?

Video Home



No videos found.