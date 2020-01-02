Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Marshal Iwaasa

‘I just want Marshal home’: Vigil planned for missing Calgary man’s birthday

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 8:42 pm
Vigil planned on missing Calgary man’s birthday
WATCH: The family of missing Calgary man, Marshal Iwaasa, is holding a vigil on Friday for his 27th birthday, just over one month after his burnt-out truck was found near Pemberton, B.C. Emily Olsen reports.

The family of missing Calgary man Marshal Iwaasa is holding a vigil on Friday, Jan. 3 for his 27th birthday.

The vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Winston Churchill High School, 1605 15th Ave. N, which Marshal attended in Lethbridge.

READ MORE: ‘Every parent’s nightmare’: Mother of missing Calgary man speaks out after RCMP search suspended

Iwaasa’s mother, Tammy Johnson, says she hopes the vigil could spark new leads.

“We just really want to keep the awareness going that Marshal is still missing and that we need everybody’s help,” Johnson said.

“[I’m hoping] that someone will see the vigil or see a poster and they’ll think ‘I remember him.'”

She adds that the event will also bring some light to a very difficult time of year for the family.

READ MORE: Police hunt for Calgary man whose burned-out truck was found near Pemberton, B.C.

Marshal’s sister, Paige, has a birthday around the same time of year and Johnson says they always spend it together.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think that’s what makes this so incredibly heartbreaking,” Johnson said.

“It’s that they’re not together.”

Johnson has prepared posters, photos and flameless candles to pass around on Friday, in order to bring a little light to a difficult day.

“I try to hold onto hope,” she said. “There are times when it does get dark and… I just want Marshal home.”

She says that hope is what she will be holding onto in the new year.

“My job as a mom is to hold onto hope. So that’s what I do.”

2019 year in review with Calgary’s police chief
2019 year in review with Calgary’s police chief
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPPoliceAlbertaMissingCalgaryLethbridgeBCSearchVigilMissing Calgary ManMarshal Iwaasatorched truckPermberton
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.