‘I just want Marshal home’: Vigil planned for missing Calgary man’s birthday

The family of missing Calgary man Marshal Iwaasa is holding a vigil on Friday, Jan. 3 for his 27th birthday.

The vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Winston Churchill High School, 1605 15th Ave. N, which Marshal attended in Lethbridge.

Iwaasa’s mother, Tammy Johnson, says she hopes the vigil could spark new leads.

“We just really want to keep the awareness going that Marshal is still missing and that we need everybody’s help,” Johnson said.

“[I’m hoping] that someone will see the vigil or see a poster and they’ll think ‘I remember him.'”

She adds that the event will also bring some light to a very difficult time of year for the family.

Marshal’s sister, Paige, has a birthday around the same time of year and Johnson says they always spend it together.

“I think that’s what makes this so incredibly heartbreaking,” Johnson said.

“It’s that they’re not together.”

Johnson has prepared posters, photos and flameless candles to pass around on Friday, in order to bring a little light to a difficult day.

“I try to hold onto hope,” she said. “There are times when it does get dark and… I just want Marshal home.”

She says that hope is what she will be holding onto in the new year.

“My job as a mom is to hold onto hope. So that’s what I do.”

