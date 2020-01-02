assessments January 2 2020 7:29pm 02:20 2020 Property Assessments It’s a new year and that means Okanagan home owners are about to receive their 2020 propert assessments. ‘Stable values’ touted for 2020’s Okanagan property assessments <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6360578/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6360578/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?