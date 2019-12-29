New exhibit takes center stage at Kelowna Art Gallery

Sovereign Acts, features the paintings, photos and videos of eight contemporary Indigenous artists; Rebecca Belmore, Lori Blondeau, Dayna Danger, Robert Houle, James Luna, Shelley Niro, Adrian Stimson and Jeff Thomas. The collection has been put together by Anishinaabe curator, Wanda Nanibush and showcases work from artists that reveal another narrative of history, where T.V. shows and movies objectified Indigenous performers and their traditions for a colonial audience.