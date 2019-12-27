Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 27 2019 8:56pm 01:48 Whitecourt businesses destroyed in Boxing Day fire Two businesses in Whitecourt, Alta., caught fire and burned to the ground on Boxing Day. One of them was a pet store with live animals inside. Sarah Komadina reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6342603/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6342603/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?