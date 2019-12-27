Global News at Noon Edmonton December 27 2019 2:08pm 02:17 Businesses destroyed in Whitecourt fire Two businesses have been destroyed in a fire in Whitecourt. One of the businesses was a pet store. Sarah Komadina has more from Whitecourt. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6341232/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6341232/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?