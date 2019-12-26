Global News at 6 Halifax December 26 2019 4:42pm 01:56 Smoke quantity, density dropping as sand smothers New Brunswick tire fire New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization is reporting progress on work to smother a tire fire in the village of Minto, N.B. Megan Yamoah brings us that story. Smoke quantity, density dropping as sand smothers New Brunswick tire fire <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6338905/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6338905/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?