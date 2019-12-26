Our Stories Part 1: Raptors championship to Hurricane Dorian

In this two-part series called Our Stories, Global News journalists tell their side of some of the biggest stories from around the country in 2019. In this episode, we look back on the Toronto Raptors’ championship run and the massive parade that capped it off, Hurricane Dorian hitting Canada’s east coast, a tragic stabbing in the heart of Kingston, the rise of the opioid epidemic on one First Nation reserve in Southwestern Alberta, making streets safer in Montreal, and the inspiring story of a young man who was hit by a train and lived and is now paying it forward.