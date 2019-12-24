Global News at Noon Toronto December 24 2019 12:14pm 02:50 Early morning shooting in Durham leaves one man dead The fatal shooting happened early Christmas Eve near Durham College. Durham Regional Police are now searching for the suspect. Kamil Karamali was at the scene. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6335050/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6335050/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?