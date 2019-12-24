Lifestyle December 24 2019 7:01am 05:35 Christmas Light Brothers We talk with dueling Christmas light brothers Nick and Carman Giacomantonio about the history of their light displays and about being ambassadors for the Courage to Give Back Awards from Family SOS. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6333874/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6333874/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?