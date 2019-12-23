Apartment December 23 2019 11:04pm 01:39 Carbon monoxide scare in Kelowna’s Glenmore apartment building Residents in a Glenmore apartment building were told to stay in their suites after a faulty heating system sent carbon monoxide into hallways and common areas. Kelowna apartment building residents advised to shelter in place after carbon monoxide leak found <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6333540/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6333540/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?