Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 23 2019 6:00pm 02:03 Candles find home in Toronto after 80 years A set of candlesticks rescued from a Polish synagogue destroyed by the Nazis during the Second World War have found a new home in Toronto. Tom Hayes reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6332816/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6332816/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?