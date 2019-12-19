Delina Comeau December 19 2019 5:10pm 01:12 Twin sisters celebrate 100th birthdays together Thursday was a big day in Meteghan, N.S., where twin sisters Delina and Delphine Comeau celebrated their 100th birthdays with family and friends at the special care home where they now live together. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6319306/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6319306/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?