Global News at Noon Toronto December 17 2019 12:35pm 01:41 City taxes are on front burner at Toronto’s final council meeting of 2019 The final council meeting of 2019 at Toronto City Hall is not without controversy. Matthew Bingley explains why. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6307539/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6307539/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?