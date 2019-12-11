Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 11 2019 5:42pm 01:57 OSSTF support staff describe impact of education cuts Among those on the picket line are support staff, but what exactly do they do? Caryn Lieberman explains. Ontario government, OSSTF agree to return to bargaining table <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6285969/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6285969/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?