Education

Ontario government, OSSTF agree to return to bargaining table

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2019 5:05 pm
9 High School Boards in Ontario participate in second one day strike
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario high school teachers from nine school boards have walked off the job for the second time forcing the closure of some schools across the province. Kamil Karamali has more on the latest negotiations between the province and unions.

TORONTO – The Ontario government and the union representing public high school teachers have agreed to return to the bargaining table next week.

The news comes as teachers at nine school boards held a one-day strike today for the second time in as many weeks.

Members of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation have been without a contract since their last one expired at the end of August.

The union has blamed the Progressive Conservative government for the lack of progress in their negotiations.

The latest round of negotiations is tentatively scheduled to take place on Monday and Tuesday.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he believes a voluntary agreement can be achieved but called on the union halt further job action.

The two parties haven’t held talks since last week, when the OSSTF launched a one-day strike that affected all high schools — and some elementary schools — in the province.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Ontario governmentOntario EducationosstfStephen LecceOntario schoolsOntario Secondary School Teachers' FederationOntario High School Teachers Strike
