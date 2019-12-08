Airbnb December 8 2019 2:25pm 02:13 Kelowna cracks down on illegal short-term rentals The City of Kelowna is cracking down on the number of short-term rentals operating illegally. It believes there are hundreds of people renting out their homes without the proper license. City of Kelowna hiring company to find illegal short-term rentals <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6270361/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6270361/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?