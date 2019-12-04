Global News at Noon Toronto December 4 2019 12:51pm 02:37 Ontario public high schools closed as teachers stage 1-day strike Ontario’s public secondary school teachers walked off the job Wednesday for one day after contract talks stalled. Kamil Karamali reports. High school teachers, support staff set up picket lines across Ontario for 1-day strike <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6254268/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6254268/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?