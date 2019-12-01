Canada December 1 2019 6:20pm 02:20 Slick commute as snow and ice hit GTA Snow and ice pellets blanketed the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday, causing dozens of collisions and prompting a warning from police. Albert Delitala reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6241694/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6241694/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?