Tim Schroeder is a pastor at Trinity Baptist church in Kelowna. He wrote an op ed for the local paper focusing on the community’s problems surrounding homelessness. In it, he is critical of “all the free meals, shlters and clothing drives” and wet supportive housing facilities. He also writes that “those who simply do not want the responsibility of paying their own way in life…lets make Kelowna a very unwelcome place for them.