Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton November 26 2019 8:57pm 01:41 Global Edmonton MVP: Orlia Ngomsi Our Global Edmonton MVP dedicates 25 hours a week to gymnastics. And, if the 12-year-old had it her way, it might be even more. Quinn Phillips introduces us to Orlia Ngomsi. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6222246/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6222246/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?