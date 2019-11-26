Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton November 26 2019 7:45pm 01:41 Concerns about possible legislation about how Alberta unions spend money The Alberta Federation of Labour is sounding the alarm over legislation it expects to be introduced regarding how unions spend their money. Sarah Ryan reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6222023/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6222023/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?