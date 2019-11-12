Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 12 2019 6:00pm 02:33 Help support the Toronto Fire Fighters 2019 Toy Drive The holiday season is just around the corner and once again Global News is partnering with Toronto firefighers for the annual Toronto Fire Fighters Toy Drive. Susan Hay has more. Help support the Toronto Firefighters’ 2019 Toy Drive <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6160481/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6160481/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?