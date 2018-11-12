Help support the Toronto Firefighters’ 2018 Toy Drive

Global News is thrilled to be partnering with the Toronto Firefighters for the twelfth consecutive year to support the annual Firefighters’ Toy Drive to help those less fortunate this holiday season.

On Thursday, December 6, Global News will be hosting the annual Toy Drive LIVE at CF Shops at Don Mills from 5 – 8 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature a live broadcast by Global News at 5:30 p.m.

Global News anchor Farah Nasser will broadcast live from the square and will be joined by Global News personalities, announcers from Corus Radio stations 102.1 The Edge, Q107 and Global News Radio 640 Toronto, plus other special guests including the hosts from YTV, mascots Peppa Pig & George and Nella, Shimmer and Shine.

Bring a new unwrapped toy for a child in need and join us to ring in the holiday season. The evening will include a meet and mingle with Santa, appearance by Spin Master’s Paw Patrol, face painting, colouring, a photo booth, plus kids can try on firefighter bunker gear. There will be yummy treats and hot drinks on hand. Come spread the holiday cheer all in support of the Toronto Firefighters’ Toy Drive!

The Toronto Firefighters’ Toy Drive is brought to you by Global News and sponsored by Spin Master.

How you can help support the Toronto Firefighters’ Toy Drive

Donate a Toy

Donate a toy at your local Toronto fire hall. For an interactive map of fire halls in your neighbourhood, click here.

Make a Monetary Donation

Don’t have time to drop off a toy? Make a charitable monetary donation to the Toronto Firefighters’ Toy Drive through CanadaHelps.org.

Get your office Involved

Your office can get involved to make the holidays brighter for many children in need.

Contact us at Toydrive@globalnews.ca to find out how you and your colleagues can donate toys and make a difference this holiday season!