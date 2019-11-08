40 Mile Rail November 8 2019 7:15pm 01:54 New rail yard facility opens in Foremost A new railyard, named in honour of the late former MLA Leonard Mitzel, is officially open in Foremost, Alta. As Emily Olsen reports, the community is excited for the opportunities it will bring. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6148238/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6148238/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?