World November 6 2019 5:44pm 00:52 At least 37 dead in attack on mining employees in Burkina Faso, report says At least 37 people are dead with several others injured after an attack on mining employees in eastern Burkina Faso. 37 dead in attack on mining employees in Burkina Faso: reports <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6136835/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6136835/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?