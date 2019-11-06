Canadian mining company reports fatalities in ‘attack’ in Burkina Faso

Send this page to someone via email

A Canadian mining company says there are multiple fatalities and injuries after five buses transporting employees to a mine were attacked in eastern Burkina Faso.

The convoy, escorted by military personnel, was comprised of buses transporting national employees, contractors and suppliers of the Mining Exploration Society in West Africa during the attack, SEMAFO wrote in a statement.

This attack marks the fourth in 15 months, including an attack in December that resulted in five deaths and another on Aug. 13, 2018 that resulted in six. Following the attacks in August, the company said it would be “increasing its security measures.”

The company said the incident happened approximately 40 km from the Boungou Mine site but its operations have not been affected by the attack.

“The company would like to express its sincere sympathy to families of the victims,” the statement read.

Story continues below advertisement

The company did not specifically say how many people were hurt or injured during the attack or their nationalities, but said they would continue to update the public as more details arise.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as details become available.