Health November 6 2019 7:40am 06:00 Halifax set for Inaugural MS Connect Conference We find out more about the MS Connect Conference. The event promises a full day with researchers and people living with MS combined to discuss what’s happening in the field of MS research. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6133465/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6133465/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?