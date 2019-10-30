Armstrong October 30 2019 8:06pm 02:15 Family, B.C. IIO confirm death of Okanagan man Clayton Donnelly of Kelowna, B.C., has been identified as the man who police say went into medical distress during his arrest in the Shuswap. UPDATE: B.C. man tasered by RCMP has died <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6105435/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6105435/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?