B.C. man tasered by RCMP has died, says family

An Okanagan family is desperate for answers after their son died following a police incident in which the man was subdued by a conducted energy weapon after a traffic stop early Monday.

The 38-year-old Kelowna man passed away in hospital on Tuesday night, the family told Global News.

The family does not want to be identified at this time.

The B.C. Independent Investigations Office (IIO) and RCMP have not confirmed the man’s death.

The man’s family told Global News they were called to attend a B.C. Interior hospital on Monday morning, and were told that their son was involved in a car accident.

The family says they found out about the alleged incident that led to him being transported to hospital through media reports.

On Tuesday morning, Sicamous RCMP sent out a press release about an erratic driver who was subdued with a conducted energy weapon.

While being handcuffed, police said the man went into medical distress.

The family said they were unaware of the police incident or the use of a conducted energy weapon on their son until reading about it on Global News.

His father told Global News he believes the use of a Taser was unnecessary, but believes the investigation into the matter will help give them the answers they are desperate for.

“These weapons must not be used!” the father emphasized in his short statement.

RCMP said a driver was reported to be driving erratically on Highway 97 in Lake Country at 1:30 a.m., Monday. Attempts to pull the van over in Armstrong were unsuccessful.

At around 3:30 a.m., in Malakwa along Highway 1 at Sederberg Road, about 120 kilometres from the initial traffic complaint, the van was pulled over by RCMP.

Police said the driver resisted arrest and was subdued by a conducted energy weapon.

The family tells Global News their son was small in stature, weighing in at about 130 pounds.

They hope to speak out about their son’s death after being interviewed by the IIO.