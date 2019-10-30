Global News Morning Edmonton October 30 2019 11:00am 04:14 Edmonton Humane Society: Canoe the dog + Halloween safety In our Adopt a Pet segment with the Edmonton Humane Society, Dr. Ted Purcell introduces us to Canoe the 10-month-old dog and talks about Halloween treat and costume safety. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6102186/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6102186/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?