Global News at 11 Edmonton October 29 2019 1:32am 01:46 Sights and sounds of Halloween can be overwhelming for some children Some trick or treaters can find the sights and sounds of Halloween to be overwhelming. Sarah Komadina looks at how some are preparing for the event. Edmonton kids with autism practise for Halloween <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6095559/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6095559/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?