Global News at Noon Edmonton October 23 2019 2:50pm 03:25 Finance minister prepares for Thursday’s Alberta budget Alberta’s United Conservative government is preparing to deliver its first ever provincial budget on Thursday. Breanna Karstens-Smith has a preview from the legislature. Finance minister says Alberta UCP’s 1st budget will attack spending, not services <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6073278/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6073278/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?