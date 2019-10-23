Global News at 6 Halifax October 23 2019 8:23am 02:06 N.S. Crown attorneys to walk off the job Crown attorneys in Nova Scotia are going on strike. Beginning Wednesday, many prosecution services will be on hold as Crowns walk off the job. Jeremy Keefe reports. Most Crown attorneys in Nova Scotia on strike Wednesday N.S. Crown attorneys give strike notice in protest of government changes <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6071070/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6071070/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?