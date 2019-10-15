Health Matters October 15 2019 8:58pm 04:01 Edmonton Health Matters: Oct. 15 In Health Matters on Tuesday, Oct. 15, Su-Ling Goh has more on a push for Alberta to join the legal fight against opioids, as well as a preview of a breast cancer awareness event. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6037022/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6037022/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?