Canada October 11 2019 3:58pm 01:42 Crane removal to begin Sunday The toppled crane in downtown Halifax will start to come down on Sunday. But as Jesse Thomas reports, the next phase of the crane’s removal will include additional evacuations. Additional evacuations ordered for Sunday ahead of collapsed crane removal <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6022978/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6022978/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?