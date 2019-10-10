Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 10 2019 6:19pm 02:54 Syrian restaurant reopening with help from Paramount Fine Foods CEO The owners of Soufi’s have decided to reopen their restaurant, and they will be getting a helping hand from Canadian restaurateur Mohamad Fakih. Shallima Maharaj reports. Syrian restaurant Soufi’s to reopen in Toronto after closing over threats <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6018618/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6018618/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?