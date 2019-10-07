Global News Morning Edmonton October 7 2019 7:45am 02:12 Alberta early morning weather forecast: Monday, October 7, 2019 Here’s Mike Sobel’s Monday, October 7, 2019 early morning weather forecast for Edmonton and the rest of Alberta. Snow, strong wind and 20 degree temperature drop expected across Alberta by Tuesday <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5999257/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5999257/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?