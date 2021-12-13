Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
December 13 2021 10:09am
01:51

Brian Jean wins UCP nomination in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche

Former Wildrose leader Brian Jean won the United Conservative Party nomination for an upcoming byelection in the northern Alberta riding of Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche.

