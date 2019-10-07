Snow, strong wind and 20 degree temperature drop expected across Alberta by Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

The entire province of Alberta was placed under weather warnings or statements Sunday by Environment Canada because of a drastic change set to take place between Monday and Tuesday.

Big drop in temperature coming

The national weather agency issued a special weather statement that spanned the province of Alberta, warning of unseasonably cold temperatures, strong north winds and snow.

“An intense cold front will sweep through northern Alberta on Monday and continue through southern Alberta by Tuesday morning,” Environment Canada said.

The daytime highs through parts of Alberta on Tuesday could be 20 degrees colder than Monday’s highs.

Daytime highs will drop nearly 20-degrees from Monday to Tuesday. Global Calgary

In the statement issued Sunday afternoon, Environment Canada explained a low pressure system was developing in the Yukon Sunday night, and is expected to move into Alberta Monday.

A strong cold front is forecast to come in behind the low bringing gusty north winds up to 50 km/h, which will rapidly drop temperatures first in the northern portion of the province before moving into southwestern Alberta Tuesday.

“Mixed precipitation will accompany the front starting with rain and changing quickly over to snow, especially in southwestern Alberta,” said the weather agency. Tweet This

Daytime highs on Tuesday will be near or below freezing.

Models suggest Calgary could see as much as nine centimetres of snow by Wednesday night, while areas like Edmonton should avoid any significant accumulation.

Snow is expected to be heaviest in the mountain parks. Global Calgary

Snowfall warning for western Alberta

Snowfall warnings were issued for the Rocky mountains and foothills regions of western Alberta, including the areas around Banff, Jasper, Kananaskis and Rocky Mountain House.

As of Sunday night the mountain parks will likely see the most snow in the province, with some models suggesting as much as 21 centimetres in Jasper and 25 centimetres in Banff.

Overall, snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 30 centimetres is expected, the weather agency updated on Monday morning, adding the greatest amounts will be over higher elevations.

“The Highway 93 Icefields Parkway could see 15 to 25 centimetres and a snowfall warning is in effect for the higher elevations,” said Environment Canada. Tweet This

With the strong wind, rain and then snow, visibility will likely be an issue — especially in those higher areas and along the foothills.

Road conditions in Calgary and through the southwest corner of Alberta could be a concern for the Tuesday morning commute, as the system is expected to move in to those areas overnight.

The snow will end by Tuesday afternoon. For the latest weather watches and warnings click here .

One of the best ways to track locally hazardous driving conditions is from local viewer reports. The #yegtraffic hashtag is often used by Twitter users reporting traffic issues within Edmonton, and #yyctraffic in Calgary.

