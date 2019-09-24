Tech September 24 2019 9:33pm 02:37 Michelle Obama, Martha Stewart & Chris Hadfield attends Toronto’s Elevate Tech Fest Michelle Obama, Martha Stewart and Chris Hadfield were some of the biggest names in what is being called the TIFF of Toronto Tech Festivals. Kamil Karamali reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5947601/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5947601/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?