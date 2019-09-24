Canada September 24 2019 7:41pm 02:43 Calcium chloride debate continues at city hall The use of calcium chloride on Edmonton roads was front and centre at city hall today. Julia Wong was there as council debated whether the anti-icing agent will make a return this winter. Edmonton councillors can’t make decision on ‘salty’ calcium chloride issue <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5947314/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5947314/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?