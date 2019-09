On this week’s Focus Ontario, the country’s 43rd general election is now underway. We’re taking a closer look at the strengths and weaknesses of each leader as they hit the husting. Also, the battle for the left in Canada — could the Green Party surpass the NDP in popularity? Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath joins us with her take on the federal campaign and the impact at Queen’s Park. All that and a sticky situation for the Ford government.