Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton September 13 2019 9:26pm 02:15 Runners unite in face of safety concerns in Edmonton’s river valley Runners in Edmonton are taking back the trail in the river valley tonight. Chris Chacon explains what prompted tonight’s special event. Take Back Our Trails group run planned for Edmonton river valley in wake of crimes <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5902286/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5902286/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?