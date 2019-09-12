Menu
9 hours ago
WATCH LIVE: Special coverage of the 2019 federal election
Lifestyle
September 12 2019 6:37am
02:14
New comics tackle queer body standards
Dalhousie researchers tackle queer body image issues through art.
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5892574/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5892574/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
