Health September 11 2019 12:30am 01:31 World Suicide Prevention Day in Vernon The Canadian Mental Health Association hosted its third annual Be the Light event in Vernon for World Suicide Prevention Day. Jules Knox reports. ‘Hope, healing and remembrance’: Vernon marks World Suicide Prevention Day <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5886766/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5886766/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?