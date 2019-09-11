‘Hope, healing and remembrance’: Vernon marks World Suicide Prevention Day

Vernon’s Polson Park was lit up with lanterns on Tuesday night.

The Canadian Mental Health Association held its third annual Be the Light event at the bandshell.

The annual event is for people to remember those in the community who have been lost to suicide and to support individuals who have survived, CMHA spokesperson Eleanor Diekert said in a news release.

“The evening aims to reduce the shame and stigma that often surrounds suicide to allow for hope, healing and remembrance,” Diekert said.

The event started with the making of memorial lanterns at 6 p.m., followed by short walk to a commemorative tree planted two years ago in honour of people who have died by suicide.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the Interior Crisis Line Network, available 24/7, at 1-888-353-CARE (2273). For more information on suicide and to find help nearest you, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Please call 911 for immediate help.