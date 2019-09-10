Alberta releases 2 graphic novels for suicide prevention among Indigenous and Métis youth

The Alberta government is using comic books to help prevent suicide among Indigenous and Métis youth.

Alberta has one of the highest provincial rates of youth suicide in Canada and the rate among Indigenous youth is five to six times higher than the general population.

READ MORE: First Nations suicide rate 3 times higher than for non-Indigenous people: StatsCan

Two graphic novels aimed at youth suicide prevention were released Tuesday at a news conference in Calgary.

Tomorrow’s Hope targets First Nations youth and Strength of the Sash is aimed at Métis young people.

READ MORE: Suicide of First Nations youth shows kids in care must be heard, says Alberta advocate

Children’s Services Minister Rebecca Schulz says the novels were created by and for First Nations and Métis youth and provide an opportunity for honest conversations about youth suicide. They also encourage people to ask for help.

READ MORE: Alberta government developing suicide prevention comic books for Indigenous youth

She says the government is acting on recommendations to make resources that are more culturally appropriate.

The government says more than 100 Indigenous youth — in addition to First Nation and Métis producers, writers and artists — helped develop the stories.