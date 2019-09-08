Increased Rates September 8 2019 7:47pm 02:07 Parking changes in Kelowna The city of Kelowna is implementing new rates and hours for on-street parking stalls downtown. Jules Knox reports on the changes. Changes coming to downtown Kelowna parking rates <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5874860/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5874860/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?